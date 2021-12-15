President Ram Nath Kovind will join the celebration of Bangladesh, 50 years of India’s victory over Pakistan

On the second day of his Bangladesh visit, President Kovind will attend the National Parade Ground on December 16 as a “guest of honour” to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s Victory Day.

President Ram Nath Kovind arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday, 15 December. where he was warmly received. The Indian President will hold talks with the President of Bangladesh during his three-day visit. Significantly, he will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bangladesh’s independence from Pakistan in 1971. A 21-gun salute was given on Kovind’s arrival.

Arrived in Dhaka by special flight: In his visit, President Ram Nath Kovind, accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind and daughter Swati Kovind and an official delegation arrived in Dhaka by a special Air India One flight. Where several senior Bangladesh ministers were present at the airport along with civil and military officials to receive him.

Significantly, this is the first foreign visit of President Kovind since the outbreak of the Kovid-19 epidemic. During this, he will represent India as a special guest at the 50th Victory Day celebrations of Bangladesh. Many programs will also be organized here on the 50th anniversary of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. Let us tell you that Bangladesh came into existence as a country after this war.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr. AK Abdul Momin said about President Kovind’s visit in a digital press conference here that all issues related to bilateral relations are expected to be reviewed under his visit. In his visit, President Ram Nath Kovind will plant a sapling by laying a wreath in the memory of the martyrs who lost their lives during Bangladesh’s nine-month-long Liberation War of 1971.

At the same time, Ram Nath Kovind will also visit the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum located in Dhanmandi area of ​​the capital to pay tribute to the founder of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. In addition, on the second day of his visit, President Kovind will attend the National Parade Ground on December 16 as a “guest of honour” to mark the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s Victory Day.