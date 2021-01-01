President Ramnath Kovind: Parliament is the temple of our democracy, President Kovind in his speech on the eve of I-Day, President Ramnath Kovind on the eve of the 75th Independence Day; The main solution, no infrastructure can withstand the crisis of the second wave of Kovid, do not be careful, the vaccine is the best possible protection: epidemic, Olympics, Parliament … President Kovind addressed the countrymen, find out what he said

Addressing the nation on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of Independence Day on Saturday, President Ramnath Kovind mentioned several important things. These included the Corona Epidemic, the Tokyo Olympics, the parliamentary system, and agricultural law. It was broadcast live on television.

President Kovind said, ‘Our dream of freedom has come true through the struggles of many generations of known and unknown freedom fighters. They all set unique examples of sacrifice and self-sacrifice. I bow to the sacred memory of all those immortal fighters.



President Ramnath Kovind noted the devastating effects of the coronavirus epidemic on health and the economy. He said the severity of the outbreak has decreased, but its effects are not over yet. In such cases, get vaccinated as soon as possible according to the protocol and induce others as well. Referring to the outbreak of the corona virus, he said that the severity of the outbreak has decreased, but the effects of the corona virus are not over yet.

Appreciate the efforts of the Corona Warriors

The president said the second wave of corona is controlling all kinds of risks through the efforts of doctors, nurses, health workers, administrators and other corona warriors. Kovind said, ‘This time the vaccine is the best protection provided by science for all of us. I urge all countrymen to get vaccinated as soon as possible as per protocol and inspire others as well.

During his address, the President noted the devastating effects of the Corona epidemic on the health and economy of the people. He said that the government has made serious and sensitive efforts in this direction.

It is a satisfying fact that Rs 23,220 crore is being spent on the expansion of medical facilities in a year, he said.

At the Olympics, athletes increased their prestige

The President noted the outstanding performance of the country’s athletes in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. He said that he has made the country proud. Kovind said, “I urge every parent to take education from the families of promising girls and give their daughters a chance to grow up.”

Parliament is the temple of democracy

President Kovind said that Parliament is the temple of democracy, the highest forum for discussion and decision making on issues of public interest. The President’s statement came at a time when the recent monsoon session of Parliament was in turmoil and the session was adjourned. When the session of Parliament began on July 1, the government and the opposition clashed over various issues and it was abruptly adjourned.

Kovind said, ‘Our democracy is based on parliamentary system. So Parliament is the temple of our democracy. The inauguration of this new building on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of independence will be considered as the historic beginning of the development journey of the world’s largest democracy.

This said on the agricultural sector

Kovind said he is happy that despite all the difficulties, rural areas – especially in agriculture – continue to grow. When the Ease of Doing Business ranking improves, it has a positive effect on the ‘living standards’ of the countrymen.

The President said that many reforms made in agricultural marketing will make food farmers more capable. They will get a good price for their products. “I urge the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially the youth, to seize this opportunity and be active in realizing their aspirations through democratic institutions,” he said.

