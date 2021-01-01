President Syed Arif Hassan: The Pakistan government has demanded the resignation of Syed Arif Hassan as President of the Pakistan Olympic Association.

The Pakistani government has demanded the resignation of Pakistan Olympic Association president Syed Arif Hassan following the poor performance of Pakistani athletes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.In 1947, when India became independent, Pakistan became a separate country. The two countries wanted to climb the ladder of development together. But Pakistan’s account could not be opened in Tokyo. However, along with goldsmith Neeraj Chopra, Pakistani player Arshad Nadeem also reached the final. He was the first Pakistani to reach the final for his country. Arif Hassan has been the President of the Pakistan Olympic Association since 2004.

Pakistan has not won a medal in three decades

At the Tokyo Olympics, Pakistan had a 22-member squad, consisting of 10 athletes and 12 officials. Pakistan has been waiting for a medal for almost three decades. The last time a bronze medal in hockey came was at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. At that time, Pakistan was ranked third. The last individual medal for Pakistan was brought by boxer Hussain Shah, not the drought that ended in 1988.

Pakistan has a total of 10 medals in the Olympics

The top 62 athletes from Pakistan qualified for the 1956 Melbourne Olympics. Notably, Pakistan has only 10 medals to its name in the Olympics. This includes 3 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze medals.

