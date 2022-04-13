President Zelenskyy calls for specific weaponry from US, NATO allies



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a new video Wednesday morning outlining the specific weapons his country needs to continue its defense against Russian invaders.

“Ukraine needs arms supplies. We need heavy artillery, armored vehicles, air defense systems and fighter jets,” Zelensky said. “Something to deter Russian forces and stop their war crimes.”

Specifically, the leader requested a 155-mm artillery; 152-mm artillery shell; Multiple launch rocket systems including “Grad,” “Smerch,” “Tornada” or M142 HIMARS; Armored personnel carrier; Infantry fighting vehicles; T-72 or similar tanks from the United States or Germany; S-300, BUK or Western equivalent air defense system; And military aircraft.

These weapons will be used to “paralyze” Ukrainian cities and “millions of Europeans”.

“Freedom must be better armed than oppression,” Zelensky said. “Western nations have everything to make it happen.”

The leader said victory against dictatorship and the number of those who survived depended on the West.

He concluded by urging social media users to share the hashtag #ArmUkraineNow at the end of the video, “Army Ukraine now to protect independence.”

Zelensky warned that although Ukraine “currently destroys more Russian weapons and military equipment than some European armies”, the Russian military still has the ability to attack Ukraine and neighboring countries such as Poland, Moldova, Romania and the Baltic states.

He said these regions could be the next target “if Ukraine’s independence falls.”

The call came as the presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia traveled to Kiev on Wednesday to meet with Zelensky.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda Says The countries planned to deliver a “strong message of political support and military assistance.”

A senior U.S. defense official told the Associated Press that the Biden administration was preparing to announce an additional military aid package for Ukraine, possibly in total. $ 750 million .

An administration official told Gadget Clock on Wednesday that “we have requested of Ukraine and are working round the clock to provide additional capacity to defend their country.”

“We have provided Ukraine with thousands of American-made weapons and capabilities, such as drones, anti-tanks and anti-air systems, and daily deliveries,” the official said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.