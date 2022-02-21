Presidents Day forecast: Another round of wintry weather is here



For some parts of Central US, another round of winter weather is expected on Monday

Temperatures are already 20 to 30 degrees below average for the northern states

Winter weather forecast has been issued for the Great Lakes region across the northern plains from Montana as a mixture of snow, drizzle and frozen rain will come in two waves in the next few days.

The most widespread drought in 9 years is expected to spread

The snow will become heavier, creating conditions near blizzards in some parts of Dakotas. Snowfall of more than one foot may occur in some areas. Significant ice accumulation is possible in the upper Midwest where one-fourth of the area can get ice.

Further south, this same front will bring thunderstorms and potentially severe thunderstorms to parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys by Tuesday morning. The main threats from these storms will be frequent thunderstorms, strong winds, hailstorms and isolated tornadoes.

In front of this system, the temperature will rise. From Monday to Wednesday morning, temperatures in the Mississippi Valley in the Ohio Valley will be 10 to 25 degrees above average.

Temperatures for the Mid-Atlantic will rise in the 60s by mid-week.