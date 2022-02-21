World

Presidents Day forecast: Another round of wintry weather is here

Presidents Day forecast: Another round of wintry weather is here
Presidents Day forecast: Another round of wintry weather is here

Presidents Day forecast: Another round of wintry weather is here

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

For some parts of Central US, another round of winter weather is expected on Monday

Temperatures are already 20 to 30 degrees below average for the northern states

Winter weather forecast has been issued for the Great Lakes region across the northern plains from Montana as a mixture of snow, drizzle and frozen rain will come in two waves in the next few days.

Monday, February 21 National Forecast.

Monday, February 21 National Forecast.
(Gadget Clock)

The most widespread drought in 9 years is expected to spread

The snow will become heavier, creating conditions near blizzards in some parts of Dakotas. Snowfall of more than one foot may occur in some areas. Significant ice accumulation is possible in the upper Midwest where one-fourth of the area can get ice.

The current winter weather warning is effective.

The current winter weather warning is effective.
(Gadget Clock)

Further south, this same front will bring thunderstorms and potentially severe thunderstorms to parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee valleys by Tuesday morning. The main threats from these storms will be frequent thunderstorms, strong winds, hailstorms and isolated tornadoes.

Total snowfall expected for this week.

Total snowfall expected for this week.
(Gadget Clock)

In front of this system, the temperature will rise. From Monday to Wednesday morning, temperatures in the Mississippi Valley in the Ohio Valley will be 10 to 25 degrees above average.

Temperatures for the Mid-Atlantic will rise in the 60s by mid-week.

