Presidents’ Day: How US leaders fared in the sporting arena

President’s Day is used every year to celebrate the birthdays of all US presidents and George Washington, with some states even celebrating the birthday of President Abraham Lincoln.

As the United States honors U.S. leaders, it’s fun to look back on some presidents achieving sports.

Read below to see how some former presidents performed on the athletic arena.

President Abraham Lincoln

Colorful antique photograph portrait of Abraham Lincoln
The History Channel mentions that President Lincoln was an amateur wrestler in the 1830s. “Abraham Lincoln: The Prairie Years, Volume 1” details Lincoln wrestling and defeating Jack Armstrong, a champion from a nearby town.

The National Wrestling Hall of Fame honored Lincoln in 1992 as an “extraordinary American.”

President Theodore Roosevelt

File - Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, is shown in this unaltered file photo.

President Roosevelt has been described as the ultimate athlete. He was a boxer and a wrestler and he played tennis and polo. He regularly boxed at the White House, and his military assistant, Colonel Daniel T. Moore was injured in a brawl session.

His legacy of the sport has left an impression on one of the best superstars of any professional sport – Tom Brady. The seven-time Super Bowl champion quoted Roosevelt’s “Man in the Arena” speech and used the speech as the title of his ESPN documentary.

President William Taft

President Taft joined Yale in 1874 and took part in intramural wrestling. He was a heavyweight champion at one point while in school.

According to the Miller Center, Taft was also a tough baseball player.

President Herbert Hoover

President Hoover studied at Stanford University and became a student-manager of the baseball and football teams. He helped organize a competitive football game between Stanford and the University of California-Berkeley, known as The Big Game.

The first game was played on March 19, 1892. Stanford won 14-10.

President Franklin D. Roosevelt

Franklin D. Roosevelt, the 32nd President, thought of some significant tankering with the formation of the High Court.

President Roosevelt joined Harvard and served as a cheerleader on the squad to support the football team. He is one of several presidents who have served as cheerleaders while in college.

Roosevelt attended Harvard from 1900 to 1903.

President Dwight D. Eisenhower Eisenhower

President Eisenhower was a star who ran back to West Point in 1912 but suffered a knee injury in a game and never went to the football field again.

She was also a boxer, cheerleader and fencer. He used to practice gymnastics while in college. Eisenhower said later in life that one of his biggest regrets was not forming a baseball team according to the Baseball Almanac.

President John F. Kennedy

U.S. statesman John Fitzgerald Kennedy, 35th President of the United States (back row, third from left) with fellow members of the Harvard swimming team.

President Kennedy left Princeton for Harvard.

Kenny formed the swimming team but was not a memorable athlete. In 1970, his trainers told The Crimson that Kennedy was “rather weak.” He competed in the 100-meter backstroke and the 300-meter medley.

He also tried football and golf when he was a member of the school.

President Richard Nixon

President Nixon has been studying at Whittier College, California since 1930. Nixon played for the school basketball team and was a bench player on the football team, according to the book “The Contender”, which chronicles Nixon’s congressional years.

Nixon is in the Whittier College Athletics Hall of Fame.

President Gerald Ford

Future President Gerald Ford is portrayed as the center of the Wolverine football team during his tenure at the University of Michigan.

President Ford was a standout center, linebacker, and long snapper at the University of Michigan in the 1930s. The Wolverines were national champions in the 1932 and 1933 seasons. He won the Mayor Morton Award in 1932. The award was given to the player from Michigan who showed the best development and commitment in spring practice from 1925 to 1949.

Ford was a part of the 1934 East-West Shrine Game and the 1935 Collegiate All-Star Game.

President Ronald Reagan

President Reagan excelled in football and swimming while attending Eureka College in Illinois. According to the Miller Center, he was able to attend school on a partial football scholarship.

Reagan played George Gip in the 1940 film “Knut Rock All America.”

President George HW Bush

George HW Bush was captain of the Yale Baseball Championship team, finishing college after 2-1 / 2 years of combat service, Fei Beta Capa, Economy, in 1948.

President Bush was the captain of the Yale University baseball team. He was on the team as the first baseman and helped the team build the first two College World Series in 1947 and 1948.

According to the National Archives, Bush was able to meet Babe Ruth before a game in her senior season at Yale.

President Bill Clinton

President Clinton played two games when he was studying at Oxford University.

He was a member of the Oxford University Basketball Club and Rugby Union team. He is one of the many NBA greats and former politicians to have played in the team.

George W. Bush

MLB Commissioner Faye Vincent and Texas Rangers managing general partner George W. Bush watch the Texas Rangers play at Arlington Stadium in Texas in July 1990.

President Bush, like his father, was a cheerleader at Yale and also played on the Rugby Union team. He played fullback for the team in the late 1960s. Bush’s colleague Britt Koeler described Bush’s power in the 2006 Yale Daily News.

“What’s interesting is that he was a good enough athlete that he could play a skill position in rugby with relatively little experience,” Koler said. “He had running skills, tackling skills and especially kicking skills.”

Bush also owned a stake in Texas Rangers in 1989 and sold his shares in 1998.

President Barack Obama

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Illinois Senator Barack Obama plays basketball at Riverview High School in Elkhart, Indiana on May 4, 2008.

President Obama was a major sports fan. As a senator, he threw the first pitch in the 2005 Chicago White Sox playoff game. When he took office in 2008, he set up a basketball court at the White House. Kevin Durant and Scott Pipen were among the participants in the game at the White House.

He invited the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl winning team to the White House because they could not go because of the Challenger disaster two days after the team won the Super Bowl XX.

President Donald Trump

Team owner Donald Trump has announced that he has signed Herschel Walker to run for the New Jersey Generals in New Jersey. Walker played in 1983-85 general form.

Before he became president, Trump was a three-time athlete at the New York Military Academy. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, one of the sports in which he excelled was football.

Trump later owned the majority of the New Jersey generals in the United States Football League. The generals were able to bring high-profile running backs Herschel Walker and Mike Rosier, as well as quarterback Doug Flutti, into the league in one of the most heinous moves in a brief battle between the NFL and the USFL.

Trump was blamed for the collapse of the league. According to ESPN, he called on the league to take the schedule to the brink of collapse and later file an anti-trust lawsuit against the NFL. The USFL won the lawsuit but was awarded $ 1 in the final, which was later tripled to 3. The league collapsed before the 1986 season.

Trump also showed off many big boxing fights at his Atlantic City, New Jersey, casinos and pro golf championships at his resorts. He almost bought the Buffalo Bill in 2014.

