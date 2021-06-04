Press Meet Cancelled as Suspense Looms Over Dates of Class 10, Class 12 Exams





Kolkata: The press convention scheduled to announce the date of class 10 and 12 board examinations of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Training (C) has been cancelled on Wednesday by authorities and no causes have been cited on this matter. Talking in regards to the cancellation of the press convention, an official of the College Training Division mentioned that a committee of specialists has been shaped to examine conduct the exams and consider papers throughout the current scenario.

"Sure, the press meet to announce the schedule has been cancelled. We can not say the rest at this juncture. We are going to focus on," mentioned WBBSE President Kalyanmoy Ganguly. The WBBSE conducts the Madhyamik (tenth customary exams) which was scheduled to be held within the second week of August as introduced by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee final week. The President of West Bengal Council of Increased Secondary Training Mahua Das didn't obtain calls.

The College Training Division official mentioned that the committee shaped on holding the examinations contains representatives of the WBBSE, the Council, and West Bengal Fee for Safety of Baby Rights, apart from educationists, lecturers and well being specialists. The panel has been given three days to look into the measures taken by different boards for conducting exams, get suggestions from college students and lecturers and submit its suggestions, the official mentioned.

“The scholars and their mother and father are extraordinarily apprehensive. They can not stay in such uncertainty for a protracted interval. We hope the committee will give you a call which can be acceptable to all,” mentioned Parimal Bhattacharya, the headmaster of Jadavpur Vidyapith, a college in south Kolkata.

It had earlier been mentioned that each the exams can be carried out in dwelling centres (personal faculties of candidates) having a shorter length of 90 minutes every for less than obligatory topics. Over 12 lakh and eight.5 lakh college students are scheduled to look for the Madhyamik and Uchcha Madhyamik examinations respectively this 12 months. The CBSE class 12 board exams have lately been cancelled within the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

