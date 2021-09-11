Pressure mounts on German politicians to implement ‘vaccination only’ rule

Speaking to Funke Media Group on Thursday, health expert Frank Ulrich Montgomery said it would not be enough to try and increase jab rates with mobile vaccination teams.

“To break the fourth wave before it becomes dramatic, we must now implement ‘2G’ rules nationwide wherever possible,” Montgomery told Funke Media Group on Thursday.

The so-called 2G rule specifies that only vaccination (Vaccination) and recently recovered (found) people are able to access certain events, businesses and services. It is effectively a means of locking out unvaccinated people from certain parts of public life, limiting social contact with people without COVID immunity.

Montgomery said that in areas where it would be impossible to exclude vaccination without a 2G rule, such as public transport, a ‘3G’ rule will have to be applied.

“Unaffiliated people will then have to show an up-to-date PCR test. A simple rapid test should no longer be enough,” he said.

According to government data released on Thursday, 61.7 percent of Germany’s population was fully vaccinated, while 66.2 percent had been given at least one dose.

But experts say the country should aim for at least an 85 percent vaccination target for people aged 18-59 and a 90 percent limit for those over 60 to combat the highly infectious delta variant.

To make matters worse, daily vaccinations have been falling since mid-June.

In his interview with Funke Media Group, Montgomery said that a nationwide 2G rule would be the necessary impetus to get people vaccinated.

From 23 August, a ‘3G’ rule has come into force in some indoor areas such as gyms and restaurants, as well as public events across the country.

In another effort to increase vaccination rates, the German government is also planning to phase out its free rapid tests from October 11. Although the cost of these tests has yet to be determined, it could mean that people who haven’t been jabbed have to go to a restaurant, an event or an indoor seating area for about € 20 – or more will have to be paid. To the cinema this autumn.

It aims to make life difficult without vaccinations – but the government has so far held off on implementing the highly controversial 2G rule.

When Hamburg swung down the road to introducing alternative 2G for restaurants and bars in late August, critics accused the government of introducing forced vaccination through the backdoor.

However, influential politicians such as Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) believe the move should be discussed – and has not been ruled out as an emergency measure in the autumn.

‘We need creativity’

In the eyes of the German government and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), without more vaccinations, there is a risk of a severe course of a fourth COVID wave in the coming months.

In light of the stagnation in vaccination rates, the government is planning to launch a nationwide campaign next Monday to convince some fencing workers.

Along with states, the health ministry wants as many places as possible to offer easy-to-access – for example, in sports clubs, volunteer fire brigades, pharmacies or multi-generational homes – with the motto : Here is the vaccination Or ‘vaccinate here’. Vaccination proposals to be placed online www.hierwirdgeimpft.de.

However, the government’s approach to vaccinating the population is not without its critics.

Anton Hoffreiter, head of the Greens Party Bundestag faction, has accused the government of not doing enough to convince the people. Photo: Picture Alliance/DPA | Felix Schroder

Speaking to regional Heilbroner Stimé on Thursday, the leader of the Green Party in the Bundestag, Anton Hofreiter, accused the federal government of failing to reach people with its vaccination campaign.

“We have to be even more proactive in contacting people, we need creativity and better information proposals to promote vaccination,” Hoffreiter said. “You can’t stop fighting the pandemic just by being in campaign mode.”

“We can largely get back to our normal lives thanks to vaccines. But now the fourth wave is coming because the federal government has walloped the vaccination campaign,” he said.