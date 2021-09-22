Pressure mounts on US companies to share Covid vaccine technology

Global health advocates say Moderna has a special obligation to share its technology because its vaccine relies on technology developed by the National Institutes of Health, and because the company has raised $5,000 from the federal government as part of Operation Warp Speed. 2.5 billion, the Trump administration’s fast-track vaccine initiative.

Colleen Hussey, a spokeswoman for Moderna, said in an email message Tuesday night that the company had agreed not to enforce its COVID-related patents and that “our intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines will be passed on to others for the post-pandemic period.” was ready to license the estate.”

But advocates say the world needs Moderna’s information now – not after the pandemic is over.

While sharing a vaccine “recipe” is an important first step, it by itself is not enough to allow a quick and efficient set-up of new mRNA manufacturing sites, said Alain Al Salhani, a vaccine specialist at Doctors Without Borders—for drugs. Campaign.

“You need someone to share all the processes with, because it’s a new technology,” he said. “One of our problems is that the scientific literature is so thin about industrial-scale manufacturing of mRNA vaccines. That’s why it’s not just about a recipe, it’s about an active and complete technology transfer.” “

Updates Sep 22, 2021, 4:49 am ET

Pfizer noted in an emailed statement that it and its partner, BioNTech, signed a letter of intent last month with the South African biopharmaceutical company Biovac, which is part of the South African hub, to provide Pfizer’s access to African vaccines can be manufactured. Nation’s. But Biovac will only bottle the vaccine, which does not require sharing of formula. The actual “pharmaceutical substance” will be made in Europe.

In the absence of voluntary cooperation from companies, some legal experts and global health advocates say the Biden administration may be attempting to force them to share their intellectual property, using the powers of the Defense Production Act, 1950 legislation that Gives wide powers to the President. On American companies in emergency situations.

Lawrence O., a public health law specialist at Georgetown University. Gostin said Mr Biden could declare the pandemic a threat to national security, which would require him to “sign technology transfer contracts to companies in exchange for reasonable compensation”. federal government or manufacturing partner.