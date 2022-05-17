Prey’s first teaser makes us excited for Predator again



For those who’ve been questioning what the Predator franchise would possibly appear to be now that Disney owns the IP, this is your reply – the first teaser trailer has dropped for Prey, a streaming-exclusive entry within the sequence that may take the galaxy’s deadliest hunter again to the previous for the first time (on display, that’s).

Based on the movie’s official synopsis, Prey’s story takes place three centuries in the past within the Comanche Nation, and follows Naru (Legion’s Amber Midthunder), a “fierce and extremely expert” warrior who units out to guard her camp from a harmful new risk.

After all, in stalking her prey, she finds herself going up in opposition to “a extremely developed alien predator” whose arsenal of weapons is clearly way more technologically superior than something she possesses.

That stated, Naru “has been raised within the shadow of among the most legendary hunters who roam the Nice Plains”, so we think about she’ll nonetheless put up a struggle for the ages.

Prey will probably be accessible to stream on Hulu from August 5 within the US, whereas the UK and Australia will be capable of watch the movie on Disney Plus from the identical date. You possibly can take a look at Prey’s temporary but efficient teaser trailer beneath,

Our take: Prey may save the Predator franchise

Given the final movie within the sequence was 2018’s poorly obtained The Predator, you would be forgiven for approaching Prey with an honest quantity of trepidation. That stated, now we have a great feeling concerning the movie due to the individuals making it.

Prey is directed by Dan Trachtenberg, whose sole earlier function movie directing credit score is the superb 10 Cloverfield Lane – a film which managed to extract an unimaginable quantity of rigidity from its confined setting and small funds.

We’re additionally happy to listen to that Prey’s filmmakers are dedicated to offering a respectful and correct portrayal of the Comanche, due to the involvement of Jhane Myers (Monsters of God). A member of the Comanche nation herself, Myers is “recognized for her consideration and dedication to movies surrounding the Comanche and Blackfeet nations and her ardour for honoring the legacies of the Native communities.”

Moreover, Disney notes that Prey’s forged is “comprised nearly completely of Native and First Nation’s expertise”, together with aforementioned lead star Amber Midthunder, newcomer Dakota Beavers, Stormee Kipp (Sooyii), Michelle Thrush (The Journey Residence) and Julian Black Antelope (Tribal).

Followers must also be comfortable that the Predator franchise is lastly giving us a movie set prior to now – again in 1996, director Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel, Sin Metropolis) famously wrote a Predator script set aboard a Spanish Galleon that noticed males with muskets taking up invisible enemies. Sadly, that story by no means moved past the web page, although it did illustrate how cool it could be to see the Predator tackle totally different warriors all through historical past.

If Prey does show to be a hit for Disney, we might completely be down for a sequence of streaming-exclusive Predator movies set throughout totally different time durations. Predator vs Vikings… Predator vs Mongols… the probabilities are countless!