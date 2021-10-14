Price and variants leaked even before the launch of Mahindra XUV 700, here are the details

The price has been announced even before the launch of Mahindra’s new variant XUV 700. On August 14, Mahindra surprised everyone by announcing its prices and variants. The official ex-showroom prices have been kept at Rs 11.99 lakh for the base MX petrol, while the price for the MX diesel has been kept at Rs 12.49.

The price has been announced even before the launch of Mahindra’s new variant XUV 700. On August 14, Mahindra surprised everyone by announcing its prices and variants. The official ex-showroom prices have been kept at Rs 11.99 lakh for the base MX petrol, while the price for the MX diesel has been kept at Rs 12.49. The Mahindra XUV 700 AX3 petrol trim will cost Rs 13.99 lakh, while the AX5 petrol variant will cost Rs 14.99 lakh. Let us know that the new variant of Mahindra XUV is to be launched in the first week of October, but before that its prices have been leaked online.

Leaked documents reveal a sort of break-up of the XUV700 which suggests that the mid-spec AX5 diesel variant will get optional all-wheel-drive (AWD). Alongside the system will be the range-topping AX7 and an AX7 petrol AWD trim. Mahindra says that the new XUV700 will get AWD only in the range-topping diesel variant. The ex-showroom prices of the AX7 variant start at Rs 19.49 lakh and go up to Rs 20.69 lakh, making the Mahindra XUV700 one of the most competitively priced SUVs in its segment. However, the company has not yet confirmed the leaked prices and variants.

Mahindra XUV 700 seven seater price

Variant Price (Ex-showroom price in lakhs)

MXMT Diesel 13.19

MXMT Petrol 12.69

AX5MT Diesel FWD 16.69

AX5AT Diesel FWD 17.99

AX5MT Petrol FWD 15.69

AX5AT Petrol FWD 16.99

AX5(o)AT Diesel FWD 18.69

AX5(o)AT Petrol FWD 17.69

AX7AT Diesel std FWD 19.49

AX7AT Diesel Opt FWD 20.19

AX7AT petrol Opt FWD 21.69

AX7AT Petrol Opt AWD 18.49

AX7AT petrol std FWD 19.19

AX7AT petrol opt FWD 19.99

AX7AT petrol std AWD 20.69

AX7AT petrol opt AWD 20.49

Read also: Then the honorarium of Anganwadi workers will increase in this state, CM said – What has increased now is the past dues

The Mahindra XUV700 is built on a new W601 monocoque platform and will be bigger than the existing XUV500 in every aspect. It is being told that the length of the new SUV is 4695 mm, width is 1890 mm and height is 1755 mm. So, it is 110 mm longer but 30 mm shorter as compared to the XUV500, while the width remains the same. The wheelbase of the XUV700 is also 50 mm longer at 2750 mm. The Mahindra XUV700 petrol variant gets a 2.0-litre mStallion turbocharged petrol engine.

For Mahindra XUV700 five seater

Variant Price (Ex-showroom price in lakhs)

MXMT Petrol 11.99

MXMT Diesel 12.49

AX3MT Petrol 13.99

AX3MT Diesel 14.99

AX5MT Petrol FWD 14.99

AX5AT Petrol FWD 16.29

AX5MT Diesel FWD 15.99

AX5 AT Diesel FWD 17.29

AX5AT Diesel AWD 18.79

AX5 (O) AT Petrol FWD 16.99

AX5 (O) AT Petrol AWD 18.49

AX5 (O) AT Diesel FWD 17.99

AX5 (O) AT Diesel AWD 19.49

Read also: need money? Loan can be taken from PPF account at 1% interest, know- process

The engine comes mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic torque converter gearbox. The diesel variant gets a 2.2-litre, four-cylinder mHawk oil burner. A six-speed manual or a six-speed torque automatic. While the former gives a peak torque of 420 Nm at 1600 to 2800 rpm. The automatic option with optional all-wheel drive (AWD) transfer case develops up to 450 Nm at 1750 to 2800 rpm.