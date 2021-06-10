Price announcement expected shortly, check variants, features- Technology News, Gadgetclock

Price announcement expected shortly, check variants, features- Technology Information, Gadgetclock





At this time is the day – Skoda will lastly launch the fourth-generation Octavia in India, with the worth announcement simply across the nook. In view of the terrifying spike in COVID-19 circumstances throughout India, Skoda had determined to delay the launch of the new-generation Octavia, which is certainly one of 4 fashions the corporate has lined up for the Indian market in 2021, initially slated for an April launch. The Octavia precedes the launch of the Skoda Kushaq midsize SUV, a significant mannequin for the Volkswagen Group on the entire.

The previous-generation Skoda Octavia was discontinued earlier than BS6 emission norms got here into pressure in 2020, and the Octavia nameplate has been lacking from the corporate’s India portfolio ever since.

Asserting the choice to delay the launch of the brand new Octavia early in April, Hollis had stated, “Generally, it’s necessary to take a pause and are available again stronger. We at Skoda Auto have postponed the launch of the all-new Skoda Octavia till the present scenario improves. We’ll preserve you up to date on the launch developments. Keep protected and allow us to do our half to combat this virus.”

Manufacturing of the brand new Octavia has already begun in India. The primary unit of the 2021 Skoda Octavia rolled out of the corporate’s facility in Shendra, Aurangabad, in the beginning of April.

To recap, the brand new Skoda Octavia will likely be out there solely with a petroleum engine possibility on the time of launch. Nevertheless, Skoda has beforehand stated it will consider demand for diesels within the greater segments and will probably carry again diesel engine choices for its bigger choices together with the Octavia.