Price Chopper, Market 32 frozen pizza recalled





(WWTI) — A frozen pizza established underneath Price Chopper and Market 32’s “pics” model has been recalled. In accordance with a press launch from the corporate, Palermo Villa, Inc. has issued a voluntary producer recall on 17.95 oz. PICS Frozen Pizzeria Rooster Bacon Ranch Pizza.

The affected merchandise have the UPC 41735 07771 and an expiration date of 11/28/22. The producer is reportedly recalling the product as a result of potential presence of metallic within the bacon ingredient. Prospects who bought the affected merchandise are inspired to return them to their native Price Chopper, Market 32 retailer for a full refund.

The corporate said that many shoppers who bought this merchandise have already been contacted by means of the Price Chopper, Market 32 Broadnet recall notification program. This system makes use of buy information and client telephone numbers on file in reference to the corporate’s loyalty card to alert households that will have bought the merchandise in query.