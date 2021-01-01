Price of JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker: These latest speakers from JBL will double the fun of the party; InPar Dust-Water Sub Neutral, See Price – Features – JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker Launches Partybox 710 and Partybox 110 Portable Speakers

JBL’s popular Flip Bluetooth speaker is being upgraded to the Flip 6 format after two years, the Samsung-owned company announced on Thursday. JBL says the Flip 6 has better battery life and durability than its older Flip 5. The company has expanded the set of partybox speakers with the Partybox 710 and Partybox 110. The two portable party speakers have a splash-proof design that, in addition to the colored lights, comes with an IPX4 rating. Read on for more details about Flip 6 and Partybox speakers, including price and availability.

JBL Flip 6: PriceMore details

The JBL Flip has a newer audio configuration compared to its older model, maintaining the same tubular design, with dual passive radiators, rastrack-shaped woofer, and a separate tweeter. The speaker has Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The Flip 6 comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. In contrast, the Flip 5 has Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity and an IPX7 waterproof rating.

Compared to the JBL Flip 5, there is no change in battery life, which is up to 12 hours as before. The JBL Flip will be available on JBL.com from November 6 for 139 EUR (approximately Rs. 12,000). It comes in Dusty Pink, Gray Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, Forest Green or Squad color options. It is priced at 9 129.95 (approximately Rs. 9,500) in the US.



JBL PartyBox 110 and PartyBox 710: Price and details

