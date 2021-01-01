Price of JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker: These latest speakers from JBL will double the fun of the party; InPar Dust-Water Sub Neutral, See Price – Features – JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth Speaker Launches Partybox 710 and Partybox 110 Portable Speakers
JBL’s popular Flip Bluetooth speaker is being upgraded to the Flip 6 format after two years, the Samsung-owned company announced on Thursday. JBL says the Flip 6 has better battery life and durability than its older Flip 5. The company has expanded the set of partybox speakers with the Partybox 710 and Partybox 110. The two portable party speakers have a splash-proof design that, in addition to the colored lights, comes with an IPX4 rating. Read on for more details about Flip 6 and Partybox speakers, including price and availability.
- The JBL Flip has a newer audio configuration compared to its older model, maintaining the same tubular design, with dual passive radiators, rastrack-shaped woofer, and a separate tweeter. The speaker has Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The Flip 6 comes with an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance. In contrast, the Flip 5 has Bluetooth v4.2 connectivity and an IPX7 waterproof rating.
- Compared to the JBL Flip 5, there is no change in battery life, which is up to 12 hours as before. The JBL Flip will be available on JBL.com from November 6 for 139 EUR (approximately Rs. 12,000). It comes in Dusty Pink, Gray Stone, River Teal, Fiesta Red, Ocean Blue, Midnight Black, Steel White, Forest Green or Squad color options. It is priced at 9 129.95 (approximately Rs. 9,500) in the US.
JBL PartyBox 110 and PartyBox 710: Price and details
- There are two new models in the JBL Partybox line of Bluetooth speakers. The Partybox 110 and Partybox 710 are claimed to offer completely redesigned lightshows with more powerful sound, newer user interfaces and more robust connectivity options than their older models.
- Both the strobe light and the 8 light animation figure are equipped with a larger partybox 710 that offers a colorful strobe light compared to the partybox 110’s white strobe light. In addition to star lights and club lights, the Partybox 710 also gets color projection lights. Lightshow can be synced with music on both devices. Both party speakers have an IPX4 rating for USB and Bluetooth input and water resistance. Users can add their guitar and mic to the partybox. Both have support for switching tracks, customizing lightshows, and controlling the party using the phone via the JBL Partybox app.
- The Partybox 710 has 800W RMS output, while the Partybox 110 has 160W RMS speaker output power. Users can connect two partybox 110 speakers together for stereo sound output. The Partybox 710 has two 2.75-inch low-distortion tweeters, two highly sensitive 8-inch excitation drivers and an improved bass reflex port. The company says it also gets rough wheels and handles, only the small partybox 110 has handles.
- The JBL Partybox 710 will be available from October for 749 euros (approximately Rs 64,900) and the JBL Partybox 110 will now be available for 359 euros (approximately Rs 31,100). They are priced at $ 399.95 (approximately Rs. 29,100) and $ 799.95 (approximately Rs. 58,400) in the US, respectively.
