Price of Nitrophone 1 smartphone: Congratulations! The safest Android smartphone in the world is here NitroPhone 1, the price of which everyone will buy

Price of Nitrophone 1 smartphone
Everyday online theft-hacking incidents have blown people’s noses. But now a smartphone has hit the market, which even the biggest hackers will not be able to access, a German company claims. In fact, the company, famous for its encrypted USB sticks and other such products, has entered the smartphone segment with its first smartphone. Named NitroPhone1, the company claims that it is the safest Android phone in the world.
The price is very affordable depending on the features
- According to the company’s advertisement, the phone combines current hardware with security, privacy and a simple user experience. The phone is priced at around $ 750 which is Rs 54,745.
- All the features of the phone are the same as Google Pixel 4a. The Nitrophone will have a 5.81-inch FullHD + screen with a Snapdragon 730G processor. The phone will also have 6GB RAM and 128GB flash drive. Speaking of the camera, it will have a 12.2MP main camera.
5 Features You Need To Know About Nitrophone 1
- Nitrophone 1 is the only Google Pixel 4a that has GrapheneOS installed, a security-strict version of Android that removes Google services and adds security measures.
- In particular, the microphone can ask you to physically remove the phone before sending it, ensuring that no one listens to you without your permission. However, you can still use a wired or wireless headset to make calls.
- By default, there is no cloud or Google Play service integration. Users can install native Google Play services in Sandbox apps without specifying permission if necessary.
- Also, if you are very concerned about your security, you will be happy to know that the phone has a minimally secure system with some apps by default. Also, apps include device IMEI and serial number, SIM card serial number, customer ID, MAC address etc.
- USB drives or any cloud storage (such as NextCloud) also has end-to-end encrypted automatic backups.
