Price of Nitrophone 1 smartphone: Congratulations! The safest Android smartphone in the world is here NitroPhone 1, the price of which everyone will buy

Everyday online theft-hacking incidents have blown people’s noses. But now a smartphone has hit the market, which even the biggest hackers will not be able to access, a German company claims. In fact, the company, famous for its encrypted USB sticks and other such products, has entered the smartphone segment with its first smartphone. Named NitroPhone1, the company claims that it is the safest Android phone in the world.

The price is very affordable depending on the features

According to the company’s advertisement, the phone combines current hardware with security, privacy and a simple user experience. The phone is priced at around $ 750 which is Rs 54,745.

All the features of the phone are the same as Google Pixel 4a. The Nitrophone will have a 5.81-inch FullHD + screen with a Snapdragon 730G processor. The phone will also have 6GB RAM and 128GB flash drive. Speaking of the camera, it will have a 12.2MP main camera.

5 Features You Need To Know About Nitrophone 1