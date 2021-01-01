Price of Samsung Galaxy A52 4G rises in India: common man in inflation crisis Samsung Galaxy A52 4G Price in India with New Prices on Amazon and Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy A52 features
Display: This Samsung mobile phone has a 6.5 inch Full HD Plus AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Let us know that the phone has got IP67 rating for water and dust resistant.
Processor, RAM and storage: For speed and multitasking, there is an octa-core Snapdragon 720G processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Storage can be expanded up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.
Camera: The Samsung A52 has a 64-megapixel primary camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 5-megapixel depth camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera sensor. A 32-megapixel front camera sensor is provided for selfies.
Battery: The 4500mAh battery works to enliven the phone, which supports 25 W fast charging.
Price of Samsung Galaxy A52 4G in India
Recall that in March, the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant of this Samsung mobile phone was launched at Rs 26,499, but now after an increase of Rs 1,000, this variant is being sold at Rs 27,499.
The top model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB phone has been priced from Rs 27,999 to Rs 28,999. Both the models are available on the official site of Samsung India with new prices as well as on Amazon Mazon and Flipkart.
