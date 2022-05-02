Pride of Patchogue: Local ‘American Idol’ contestant Christian Guardino stuns judges with classic



It was Disney night on American Idol, and local star Christian Guardino turned to a classic to stun the judges.

Guardino earned rave reviews for his performance of ‘Circle of Life,’ but there was a big cut tonight. Was it enough for him to advance to the top 7? It was!

Guardino had to sweat it out a bit, but he was announced as the final singer in the top 7.

To celebrate the 20th season, American Idol greats and special guests will reunite on the Idol stage, including Ruben Studdard and Scotty McCreery.

You can watch it on Monday night at 8 p.m. on Channel 7.

———-

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip