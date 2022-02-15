Priest incorrectly performed thousands of baptisms by changing =word, making them invalid



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A pastor has resigned from a Catholic church in Phoenix, Arizona, because he changed one word and mistakenly performed thousands of baptisms over the decades.

Father Andres Arango resigned from St. Gregory Catholic Church in Phoenix when he used the words “I baptize you in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit” instead of the correct phrase. In the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, “said Thomas J. Olmstad, Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix.

“The problem with using ‘us’ is that the community does not baptize one person, but rather, it is Christ and He alone, who presides over all the rites and therefore Christ Jesus who baptizes,” Olmstad said.

After-school ‘devil club’ takes new targets in persecution: Christian club for children

Arango has served as a pastor, parochial administrator, parochial vicar, and other religious titles in Arizona, California, and Brazil for the past 20 years. The Diocese of Phoenix said that because of its error, “all the baptisms he has given until June 17, 2021, have been deemed invalid.”

Diocese told USA Today that Arango had baptized thousands during his time in his priestly ministry.

In a statement, Arango said he was stepping down as pastor of the effective parish on February 1.

“I am sorry to hear that I have been regularly baptized throughout my ministry as a priest using a false formula. I am deeply sorry for my mistake and how it has affected countless people in your parish and elsewhere,” Arango said. “With the help of the Holy Spirit and contact with the Diocese of Phoenix, I will dedicate my energy and full-time ministry to cure it and heal the victims.”

For those of the Catholic faith, a baptism is a ritual where people, usually children, pour water on their foreheads, a symbol of purification and church admission.

According to the Diocese of Phoenix, “baptism is a necessity for salvation.”

Retired Pope Benedict apologizes for sexually abusing 16 priests, but denies wrongdoing

Following the Arango accident, Diocese created a FAQ page designed to answer questions people may have about certain rules.

On that page, the Diocese says that if a baptism is invalid, and you get other rituals, you will have to repeat some or all of it if your baptism is finally valid.

When asked how illegitimate baptism would affect married people by the church, the Diocese said: “Maybe! Unfortunately, there is no single clear answer.”

In his statement, Olmsted said he did not believe that orango meant “harming the faithful or depriving them of the grace of baptism and ritual.”

“On behalf of our local church, I am also deeply sorry that this error has disrupted the religious life of many believers,” Olmsted added.