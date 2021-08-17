Prime Minister Modi convened a CCS meeting on the crisis in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday convened a meeting of the Security Council to review the situation in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. Official sources gave this information. However, he did not say anything about what was discussed at the meeting.According to him, besides Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringala, India’s Ambassador to Afghanistan R.K. Several other senior officials were present, including Tandon.

The Taliban captured Kabul on Sunday after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani left the country. There has been an atmosphere of chaos ever since.

Earlier, an Indian Air Force plane carrying 120 people, including the Indian ambassador to Kabul and embassy staff, arrived in India on Tuesday from Afghanistan.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that India is committed to the safe return of all Indians from Afghanistan and arrangements will be made to repatriate other Indians stranded there as soon as commercial flights resume from Kabul airport.

Following the capture of Kabul, the Taliban took a flexible stance, declaring a “debt waiver” throughout Afghanistan and appealing to women to join its government. With this, the Taliban is trying to allay the fears of the people, who were seen fleeing Kabul a day earlier to escape his regime, and many were killed after this created an atmosphere of chaos at the airport. .

