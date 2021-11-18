Prime Minister Modi expressed concern over cryptocurrency, said – let bitcoin not ruin the youth

PM Modi said that 5 important changes are taking place in India. We are building the world’s most comprehensive public information infrastructure. We are on the way to connect 6 lakh villages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his concern over cryptocurrencies during his address at ‘The Sydney Dialogue’ on Thursday, 18 November. He said that it is important to ensure that bitcoin does not fall into the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth. The Sydney Dialogue is being held in Australia from November 17 to 19.

The event, organized by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, aims to bring together political, business and government leaders on a single platform. Through this, work towards building a common consensus in view of the challenges and opportunities arising out of critical technology.

In his address, PM Modi said that as a democracy and a digital leader, India is ready to work with partners for their shared prosperity and security. India’s digital revolution is rooted in the scale of democracy, demography and economy. It is driven by the enterprise and innovation of our youth.

He said, “Technology has become a major instrument of global competition, it is the key to shaping the international order of the future. Technology and data are becoming the new weapons. The greatest strength of democracy is openness. We must not allow the interests of the Western interest to misuse it.”

PM Modi said take cryptocurrency or bitcoin for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and decide that it does not fall into the wrong hands, which can spoil our youth.

The PM said, “The digital age is changing everything around us. It has redefined politics, economy and society. It is raising new questions on sovereignty, governance, morality, law, rights and security. It is reshaping international competitiveness, power and leadership.”

At the same time, regarding PM Modi’s address, Australia’s PM Scott Morrison said, “Australia-India have a deep friendship, with time our relationship will grow further. We are making great progress in many fields including space, science, digital technology. It is an honor for Australia that PM Modi is addressing the ‘Sydney Dialogue’.

At the same time, PM Modi said that it is a matter of great honor for the people of India that I was invited to address the Sydney Dialogue. I see this as a recognition of India’s central role in the Indo-Pacific region and the emerging digital world.