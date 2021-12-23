Prime Minister Modi is going to give a big gift to Varanasi before the elections, will inaugurate 22 projects

After recently inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and visiting Varanasi for two days, PM Modi is coming again on a tour of his parliamentary constituency on Thursday. During this, he will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of 22 projects apart from giving a big gift to the region. This is PM Modi’s second visit to Varanasi within ten days.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of ‘Banas Dairy Sankul’ at UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhian, Varanasi. Spread over 30 acres of land, the dairy will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 475 crore and will have the facility to process 5 lakh liters of milk per day. It will be capable of processing five lakh liters of milk in a day.

The Prime Minister will digitally transfer a bonus of Rs 35 crore to the bank accounts of over 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy, and lay the foundation stone for a biogas-based power generation plant for the Milk Producers Co-operative Union plant in Ramnagar.

Modi will also launch a website and logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme for milk products. Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has developed this scheme with the help of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The unified logo of both the organizations will serve as a symbol of the quality of dairy products. It aims to simplify the certification process for the dairy sector.

Meanwhile, to ease the land ownership issues at the grassroots level, Pradhan Mantri Gramin Residential Rights Record will distribute Gharauni to over 20 lakh people virtually. The housing rights will be given under the ownership scheme of the Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj.

The development projects that Modi will inaugurate in Varanasi include six redevelopment projects of old Kashi wards, a parking lot and a surface park at Beniyabagh, a beautification project of two ponds, a sewage treatment plant in Ramna village. He will also unveil advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under the Smart City Mission.

The education projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include a Teacher Education Center of the Union Ministry of Education, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore, and a Teacher Education Center at the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore . Modi will also unveil residential flats and staff quarters at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Karaundi.

Modi will also inaugurate health projects such as hostels for doctors and nurses and a Rs 130 crore shelter home at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre. He will also unveil 50 bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospital at Bhadrasi and lay the foundation stone of Rs 49 crore Government Homoeopathic Medical College in Pindra Tehsil under AYUSH Mission.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two road widening projects on Prayagraj and Bhadohi routes to improve connectivity, and will inaugurate the first phase of a tourism development project involving a Guru Ravidass Ji temple in Sir Govardhan town. It is the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.

