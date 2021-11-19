Prime Minister Modi made a big announcement, decided to repeal all three agriculture laws

Prime Minister Modi is addressing the nation today at 9 am. Earlier, information about PM’s address was given by a tweet from the Prime Minister’s Office. The PMO wrote in a tweet that today is the Prakash Parv of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Today the Prime Minister will launch irrigation related schemes in Mahoba. After this, he will attend the Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv in Jhansi.

In the beginning of his address, PM Modi said, today is the holy festival of Dev Deepawali and also the holy festival of light of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. I extend warm greetings to all the people of the world and to all the countrymen on this holy festival. The PM said, it is also very pleasant that after about one and a half years, the Kartarpur Sabih Corridor has reopened.

Referring to the farmers, PM Modi said, I have seen and felt the problems of farmers very closely for the last several decades. Ever since I got the opportunity, our government started working for their betterment. The PM said, when I became the Prime Minister in 2014, our government gave priority to the welfare and development of farmers.

Three agricultural laws will be back: PM Modi told the countrymen, perhaps there must have been some deficiency in our austerity, due to which we could not explain the truth like the light of the lamp, to some farmer brothers. Today, on Guru Nanak Ji Prakash Parv, I have come to tell you, the entire nation, that our government has decided to withdraw three agricultural laws.

