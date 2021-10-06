Prime Minister Modi mourns the death of Arvind Trivedi Nattu Kaka: Prime Minister Modi mourns the death of ‘Ravan’ Arvind Trivedi in Ramayana
Expressing grief over the demise of Arvind Trivedi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “We lost Shri Arvind Trivedi, who was not only a great actor but also passionate about public service. Future generations of Indians will remember him for his work in the TV serial ‘Ramayana’.”
The Prime Minister recalled ‘Nattu Kaka’ and tweeted in tribute to him, ‘In the last few days we have lost two talented actors who have won hearts with their work. Mr. Ghanshyam Nayak will be remembered for his versatile roles. Especially in the popular show ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’. He was very kind and humble.
Let us tell you that ‘Nattu Kaka’ i.e. Ghanshyam Nayak passed away on 3rd October. He had been battling cancer for a long time.
