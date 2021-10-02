Prime Minister Modi’s interview in Hindi: Who will be the Prime Minister in 2024? Prime Minister Modi answers the question – who will be the Prime Minister in 2024? Narendra Modi said a big thing in the gesture

He who sows does not have to worry about who will get the fruit. It is not a matter of whether I will benefit from my economic policies, it is a matter of (benefit) the country.

Who is after Narendra Modi? Where does the Opposition find the answer to who is Modi’s alternative? The first question is more under discussion in the BJP. There are many names like Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath म्हणतात who are called the next poster boy of BJP after political pundit Modi. It is also a matter of time before the steps taken by Modi will take time to show their impact. In such a scenario, if Modi does not get the benefit of it in the 2024 elections, then who will take advantage of it? In an interview to ‘Open’ magazine, Prime Minister Modi tried to answer this question.Modi was asked, “Many experts say that the steps taken by the government and infrastructure to strengthen the economy are in the right direction. But they also say that it will take time to see the benefits and in 2024 you will not be able to get any benefit from those steps. Replying to him, Modi said that the issue was a result of old thinking of political pundits. “If this were true, I would not have had the opportunity to serve as the head of government for 20 years,” Modi said.

‘People are smart, they support good things’

The Prime Minister said, “Those who think like this are not known by the people of their country, nor by their ideology. The people of the country are smart enough to understand and support the good deeds done selflessly with good intentions. And that is why the people of the country gave me the opportunity to serve as the head of government for 20 years in a row. Modi thanked the experts who recognized that his government has taken steps in the right direction to boost growth, improve the economy and governance and strengthen infrastructure.

“This is the true meaning of political deception,” said PM Modi

People are noticing: Modi

According to Modi, it may take time to see the impact of his policies, but people are smart and positively evaluating his policies. People are talking about India’s economic progress and development in global agencies and companies. People are looking at record FDI investments, they are looking at growing exports, they are looking at good GST numbers, people are looking at dozens of startups becoming unicorns.