Prime Minister narendra modi address nation to mark one year of new education policy

While congratulating all the countrymen and all the students on the completion of one year of the new National Education Policy, PM Modi said that in the last one year, all you great personalities, teachers, principals, policy makers of the country have worked very hard to bring the National Education Policy on the ground. is of.

New Delhi. Today completes one year of the announcement on the National Education Policy across the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing an event organized on the first anniversary of NEP 2020. PM Modi has congratulated the countrymen, especially the teachers, parents and students associated with the education world, on the completion of one year of the National Education Policy 2020. He said that during the last one year a lot of work has been done towards the implementation of the new education policy and work is going on in full swing on many. Along with this, the work of implementing the education policy is also going on at a fast pace.

How far we will go will depend on future education

PM Modi said that during the last one year, many big decisions have been taken regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy. The youth of the country wants change. The implementation of the new education policy will lead to a historic change across the country. PM Modi said that in the last one year, all you great personalities, teachers, principals, policy makers of the country have worked very hard in bringing the National Education Policy on the ground. How far we will go in future, how much height we will attain, it will depend on what kind of education we are giving to our youth at present.

Read More: Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2021: 12th Result Released, 87.94% Student Passed, Check From Here

Emphasis on bringing revolutionary changes in the field of education

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has said that his focus is to implement the objectives of the new education within the stipulated time frame. Let us inform that last year the Central Government had approved the NEP in a high level meeting chaired by PM Modi. NEP 2020 completely changed the education policy formulated in 1986 and introduced some new and innovative reforms. The objective of NEP is to develop India into a knowledge superpower. Along with this, revolutionary changes have to be brought in the school and higher education system.

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had earlier announced the JEE Advanced exam date. Accordingly, the examination will be conducted on October 3. Earlier this examination was scheduled to be held on July 3, but in view of the corona situation in the country, the examination was postponed.

The Union Ministry of Education had announced the National Education Policy 2020 on July 29, 2020, after getting the approval of the cabinet. The Ministry is trying to establish the Higher Education Commission of India as an umbrella body to carry out the various functions of the National Education Policy.

Read More: Maharashtra 12th Result 2021: 12th result may be released by July 31, can be checked from mahresult.nic.in