Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi wished each other a happy birthday

Just wrote ‘Happy Birthday, Modi ji’ and congratulations

Prime Minister Modi has not congratulated Rahul for two years Every year, Rahul Gandhi wishes Narendra Modi a happy birthday (September 17). In 2020, for the first time in five years, Prime Minister Modi did not wish Rahul Gandhi a happy birthday (June 19). This time too, Modi did not tweet on Rahul’s birthday. However, on April 20, Prime Minister Modi had prayed for Rahul’s speedy recovery.

In 2020, the Prime Minister said ‘thank you’ for Rahul’s congratulatory message

It was being congratulated like this until two years ago The words in the happy birthday messages between Modi and Rahul have become more or less here. Until two years ago, both leaders used to write a few lines for each other.

In 2018, both were praying for each other’s health Even in the year 2018, there was warmth in the birthday tweets of Modi and Rahul just for show.

Passionate speeches are common in Parliament, but on July 20, 2018, the Lok Sabha witnessed a unique scene. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi suddenly hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi while sitting on his chair. Earlier, in his speech, Rahul had said that the attitude of the Congress was not full of anger. No matter how much the BJP hates him, he is not upset. The Prime Minister was definitely upset when he suddenly hugged Rahul. Then he called Rahul, he shook hands, then put his hand on his back and said something in his ear.The incident between the two top leaders four years ago clearly shows their uneasy relationship. The same uneasiness is seen in the congratulatory messages of both of them on the occasion of their birthday. Modi’s birthday was on Friday. Rahul Gandhi tweeted a short tweet, ‘Happy birthday, Modi ji.’ Modi has not wished Rahul Gandhi on his birthday for the last two years.