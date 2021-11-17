Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur reached on C-130 J Super Hercules aircraft CM Yogi said

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that this expressway was completed in a record three years, despite the Kovid epidemic for 19 months. PM Modi dedicated such a big project to the public today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the 341 km long Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur. They joined the Indian Air Force in the afternoon. C-130 Hercules aircraft From Purvanchal Express-way landed at the airstrip. Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others received the Prime Minister at the airstrip. PM Modi also addressed the public meeting on this occasion. He said that the security of the country is as important as its prosperity. Said that Purvanchal Expressway has now become another force for Indian Air Force in case of emergency. The roar of our fighter jets will also be heard by those who for decades neglected the defense infrastructure of the country.

PM Modi called CM Adityanath a karma ‘yogi’. He said, “The government before Yogi ji did injustice to the people of UP. The way he discriminated in development, the way he only worked for the welfare of his family – the people of UP will remove him from the path of development of the state forever, you did this in 2017.”

He said for former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav that he was afraid to even stand next to me. Said, “They were also afraid to spoil their vote bank by standing with me in public. I used to come as an MP, they used to disappear after welcoming me at the airport. He was ashamed because he had nothing to show as work. I am sad that the then UP government did not cooperate.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I was shocked by the situation 7-8 years ago. I used to wonder what some people are punishing UP for? So, in 2014, when you gave me an opportunity to serve this great nation, as its MP, Prime Minister, I started going into the finer details of its development. I have started many projects for UP. Pucca houses were provided to the poor, toilets were ensured in their homes so that women did not have to step out to relieve themselves, electricity in every house – many such things were needed here.”

Earlier, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that despite the Kovid epidemic for 19 months, this expressway was completed in a record three years. PM Modi is dedicating such a big project to the public today. This six-lane expressway will connect Rajdhani Lucknow with Ghazipur.

It has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 22,500 crore. A 3.2 km long runway has been constructed on the expressway to facilitate emergency landing of fighter jets. From the airstrip site, the Prime Minister saw the ‘Air Show’ of various aircraft of the Indian Air Force including Sukhoi, Miraj.