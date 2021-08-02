prime minister narendra modi launch e-rupi today for digital payment solution

In one of his tweets yesterday, the Prime Minister had said that digital technology is changing the lives of people in a big way. This is making life easier for the common people.

New Delhi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched e-RUPI through video conferencing. He said that the objective of the central government is to make digital payments easy and secure. Along with this, digital payment is to be promoted without any intermediary. It has been launched by National Payment Corporation of India.

e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless medium of digital payment. PM Modi on Sunday enumerated the advantages of digital payment platform e-RUPI. He said that digital technology is bringing massive changes in the lives of people and making life easier.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Digital technology is transforming lives of people in a big way and making life easier. The state-of-the-art digital payment solution ‘e-Rupee’ will be launched tomorrow at 4.30 pm on 2nd August. This will bring many benefits to the users. In another tweet, he said, “Some of the benefits of e-rupee are as follows. Cashless and contactless digital transactions and service connecting sponsors and beneficiaries. Makes flawless distribution of various welfare schemes.

e-RUPI has been developed by National Payments Corporation of India on its UPI platform in collaboration with Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Health Authority. It connects the sponsor of the service with the beneficiaries and service provider in a digital manner without any physical interface. e-RUPI is a cashless and contactless means of digital payment. It is a QR code or SMS string-based e-voucher, which is delivered to the mobile of the beneficiaries. Users of this payment mechanism can redeem the voucher at the service provider without a card, digital payment app or internet banking access. This could prove to be a revolutionary step towards ensuring leak-proof delivery of wellness services.

It can be used under schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Fertilizer Subsidy, etc., under schemes for giving medicines and nutritional support under maternal and child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, medicines and diagnostics. The private sector can also avail these digital vouchers as part of employee welfare and corporate social responsibility programmes.