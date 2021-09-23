Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison discuss regional global developments between us: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison here on Thursday ahead of the first direct quad meeting hosted by US President Joe Biden. The meeting between Modi and Morrison came a week after the two leaders had a phone conversation. The two leaders reviewed the progress of the India-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership during a phone conversation.The meeting is considered important as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held ‘two-plus-two’ talks with their Australian counterparts Maris Payne and Peter Dutton in New Delhi on October 11.

The first meeting between the Prime Ministers of India and Australia

This was the first meeting between the Prime Ministers of India and Australia since US President Joe Biden, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Morrison unveiled the AUCUS (Australia, UK and US) security partnership last week. The Oaks partnership is being seen as an attempt to counter China in the Indo-Pacific region.

It is important to prevent the forces that pose a threat

Australia has said its decision to join a security alliance with the United States and Britain is aimed at developing capabilities that could be used jointly by India and other countries to threaten peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. Restrictions