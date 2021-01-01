Prime Minister Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Praveen Kumar on winning the Tokyo Paralympic 2021 silver medal; PM Modi congratulates Praveen Kumar: PM Modi talks to Praveen Kumar, congratulates him on winning silver medal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Praveen Kumar, who won a silver medal in the high jump T64 event at the Tokyo Paralympics, on the phone. Apart from this, Modi has also appreciated his hard work. Praveen broke the Asia record by jumping 2.07 meters and finished second, giving India a silver medal. He has been receiving congratulations on social media ever since.

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted congratulations to him. “Praveen is proud to have won a silver medal in the Paralympics,” he wrote. This medal is the fruit of hard work and incomparable dedication. Congratulations and best wishes for the future. On the other hand, the great cricketer Sachin said, ‘Congratulations to Praveen for winning the silver medal and breaking the Asian record in the men’s high jump T44 category.’



Praveen could not score 2.07 meters in the first attempt. However, in the second attempt, he achieved it easily. Abhinav Bindra, the first Indian athlete to win individual gold in the Olympics, said, “He is just 18 years old and has become a Paralympic medalist. Congratulations to Praveen for winning silver in the High Jump T44 event.

Deepa Malik, President of the Paralympic Committee of India and 2016 Rio Paralympic silver medalist, also congratulated Praveen on his performance.

