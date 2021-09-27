Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 35 varieties of crops to the nation with special features through video conferencing tomorrow: Prime Minister Modi will dedicate 35 special varieties of crops to the nation, the event is on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate 35 special varieties of crops to the nation on Tuesday. This will be done with the aim of creating mass awareness for the adoption of climate friendly technology.The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that during the digital ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed campus of the ‘National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance’ in Raipur.

According to the PMO, Modi will also present Green Campus Awards to agricultural universities on the occasion. Also interact with farmers using innovative methods.

The Prime Minister informed that the Council of Agricultural Research of India has developed special varieties of crops to meet the dual challenges of climate change and malnutrition. In 2021, 35 such breeds have been developed.