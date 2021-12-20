Prime Minister will interact directly with 2.25 lakh women in Prayagraj today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact directly with 2.25 lakh women in Prayagraj on Tuesday. In the Prime Minister’s dialogue program, women from across the state related to rural development have been invited. In this, only three thousand women from Amethi will go to Prayagraj. Rajendra Pratap Singh alias Moti Singh, the minister associated with rural development and holistic development in the Yogi government, said that women have been called to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dialogue to take forward the women empowerment and motherhood scheme. In this, women associated with bank sakhi, motherhood scheme will be included. Moti Singh said that about 2.25 lakh women from 75 districts will participate in the program of the Prime Minister. Adequate arrangements have been made for food, transportation and security for them. He told that besides Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, MLAs and MPs will be present along with half a dozen ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s program.

There is a confluence of Ganga, Jamuna and Saraswati in Prayagraj. That is why Sangam is called the city of salvation. Prayagraj is considered to be the main center of justice and education due to the high court and university in Allahabad. The three Prime Ministers of the country Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Vishwanath Pratap Singh were from Prayagraj. There are 28 assembly seats in four districts of Prayagraj division. In this, BJP has 22 seats by adding BJP and Apna Dal. The remaining two independents, two BSP, one each from SP and Congress. Kaushambi has 3 seats BJP, Fatehpur 6 seats BJP, Pratapgarh two BJP, two Apna Dal, two independents and one seat with Congress. Whereas Prayagraj has 12 assembly seats. In the 2017 assembly elections, BJP got 8 seats, BSP 2, SP and Apna Dal got one seat each.

In contrast, in the 2012 assembly elections, SP 8, BSP 3 and Congress got one seat. In the 2017 assembly elections, the account of the Congress and the BJP in the 2012 assembly elections could not even be opened. Vikramaditya Maurya BJP, Soraon Dr Jamuna Saroj Apna Dal, Phulpur Praveen Patel BJP, Pratappur Mujtafa Siddiqui BSP, Handia Hakim Lal Vind BSP, Meja Neelam Kataria BJP, Karchana Ujjwal Raman Singh SP, Allahabad West Siddharth Nath in the 2017 assembly elections Singh became MLA from BJP, Allahabad North Harshvardhan Vajpayee BJP, Allahabad South Nand Gopal Nandi BJP, Bara Dr Ajay Bharti BJP, and Rajamani Kol of BJP from Koraon assembly seat.

In the 2012 assembly elections, from Fafmau, Ansar Ahmed SP, Soraon Satyaveer Munna SP, Phulpur Saeed Ahmed SP, Pratappur Vijaya Yadav SP, Handia Mahesh Narayan Singh SP, Meja Girish Pandey SP, Karchana Deepak Patel BSP, Allahabad Western Pooja Pal BSP, Allahabad North Anugrah Narayan Singh was elected MLA of Congress, Allahabad Dakshin Haji Parvez SP, Bara Dr Ajay Bharti SP, Koraon Rajbali Baijal BSP.