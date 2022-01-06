Prime Video announces the collection Unpaused, stories of hope and victory will be seen! Prime Video announces the collection Unposed, stories of hope and victory will be seen!

Television oi-Salman Khan

Prime Video today announced that the Hindi anthology, Unpaused: Naya Safar, will premiere globally on January 21 in over 240 countries and territories. After the overwhelming response to the first edition of Unposed in 2020, the sequel to the Amazon Original Anthology will feature five Hindi short films, each one uniquely tackling the challenges that everyone has faced during the pandemic. Had to deal Along with this, it welcomes the new year by asking everyone to adopt a positive attitude.

Bhushan Kumar’s next film announced, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in Srikant Bola’s biopic!

With an excellent cast, Unpaused: Naya Safar is a heartly reminder that there is always light at the end of a dark tunnel. Filled with love and positivity, this anthology tells us to make a fresh start with the start of the new year. The anthology consists of the following short films –

• Teen Tigada directed by Ruchir Arun; It stars Saqib Saleem, Ashish Verma and Sam Mohan in lead roles.

• Shreya Dhanwantri and Priyanshu Painyuli starrer The Couple; Nupur Asthana has directed it.

• Gond ke laddus directed by Shikha Maken; It stars Darshan Rajendran, Akshveer Singh Saran and Neena Kulkarni in lead roles.

• War Room directed by Ayyappa KM; Geetanjali Kulkarni, Rasika Agashe, Pooranand Vandekar and Sharvari Deshpande are in lead roles.

• Vaikunth directed by Nagraj Manjule; Arjun Karchend Hanumant Bhandari is in the lead role.

Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, said, “Unpaused: Naya Journey, an anthology of heartwarming stories that brings hope, hope in the challenging times of the pandemic.

With positivity and inspiration, it is great to begin the journey of our originals this year. The series also reaffirms our commitment to providing a platform to the interesting and independent cinematic voices of our country.”

Shefali Shah spoke about her role in the upcoming series “Human” – Most interesting

Lara Dutta on working with Naseeruddin Shah in ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharvati’ – This happened for the first time

Raveena Tandon’s series ‘Aranyak’ records, joins global top 10 TV shows

Trailer release of Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha’s series “Kaun Banega Shikharvati”, the story of the unique family

Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari will soon be seen in Hotstar’s gripping medical drama ‘Human’!

ALTBalaji bids goodbye to 2021 with 20 blockbuster shows, many other big bang shows in 2022

Inside Edge Trailer: The game of the field will be dangerous, tremendous trailer of Inside Edge Season 3

Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari begins shooting for his first web-series “Fadu”

Siddharth Malhotra will be the new cop of Rohit Shetty’s babe series, Vicky Kaushal – got the role by beating Tiger Shroff

Kunal Khemu makes a strong comeback with Abhay 3, begins shooting, will release on ZEE5 in 2022

Sapan Verma wants to include these stars including Sachin Tendulkar in ‘One Mic Stand 2’!

Bajrang Dal vandalizes the sets of Ashnam 3, hurls ink at Prakash Jha, saves Bobby Deol

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Cristiano Ronaldo partner Georgina Rodriguez reveals personal life secrets Netflix reality show on her birthday Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Prime Video announces the collection Unpaused, stories of hope and victory will be seen! Fans waiting for this release date.

Story first published: Thursday, January 6, 2022, 15:23 [IST]