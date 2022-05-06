Prime Video releases the official title track of Modern Love Mumbai – ‘Mausam Hai Pyaar’ Prime Video releases the official title track of Modern Love Mumbai

Prime Video today unveiled the official title track Mausam Hai Pyaar from the upcoming Amazon Original Series Modern Love Mumbai. This heart touching track is sung and composed by Nikhil D’Souza. This is a song that will make anyone cringe. Featuring the background score of all the love moments through this song, we can’t wait to hear the entire album as an anthology.

Modern Love Mumbai is a heartwarming anthology of 6 different yet universal stories of many human emotions, filled with love.

It throws light on love in all its intriguing and beautiful side as well as its effects on people’s relationships. Each episode of this Indian edition of the hugely popular original brings life to a different story,

Inspired by the New York Times Modern Love column. The six most prolific minds of Hindi cinema- Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal,

Presenting the vision of Alankrita Srivastava and Nupur Asthana, these 6 stories also throw light on the different textures, parts and faces of the city of dreams, Mumbai. Let us inform that the streaming of Modern Love Mumbai is starting from May 13, 2022 in 240 countries and territories.

