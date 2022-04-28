Prime Video releases the official trailer of Amazon Original Series Modern Love Mumbai Prime Video releases the official trailer of Amazon Original Series Modern Love Mumbai

Prime Video completed 5 years today and to celebrate the occasion, they released the official trailer of the Mumbai chapter of the widely loved US Original anthology series Modern Love. As for the highly anticipated first local adaptation, the anthology series will see a nuanced story about homosexuality and acceptance, a modern millennial love, a mother-son Asian couple, lost-love and grief, the search for freedom and being free.

The six-part series showcases love in all its intricate and beautiful forms, all inspired by true events set in the City of Dreams. Modern Love Mumbai is a beautiful glimpse of heartwarming tales of different facets, colors and moods of love, set in the many unique surroundings of the city.

Inspired by the well-known New York Times column, it brings together six of the most prolific minds of Hindi cinema – Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Srivastava and Nupur Asthana.

Let us tell you that this Amazon Original Series is created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications and it stars Masaba Gupta, Ritwik Bhowmik, Sarika, Danesh Razvi, Tanvi Azmi, Tanuja, Prateek Gandhi, Ranveer Brar, Meiyang Chang, Yeo Yan Yan, Wamika Gabbi, Naseeruddin Shah,

Episodes like Arshad Warsi and Chitrangada Singh have a stellar ensemble cast. including others. Raat Rani stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Bhupendra Jadawat, Dilip Prabhawalkar. All episodes will premiere on Prime Video starting May 13 in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews

Story first published: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 17:50 [IST]