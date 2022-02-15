Prince Andrew reaches settlement with sexual abuse accuser Virginia Giuffre



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Prince Andrew Manhattan federal court has disposed of a sexual assault case brought by defendant Virginia Giffre, according to newly filed court documents.

Prince Andrew Virginia has demanded a trial in the sexual harassment case involving Geoffrey if the case cannot be dismissed.

In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday, Giffar’s attorney, David Boyce, wrote, “We are writing jointly with the defendant’s counsel to advise the court that the parties have reached an agreement.”

The filing states that the sum of the settlement will not be disclosed, but adds that Queen Elizabeth II’s middle son will donate enough to Geoffrey’s charity to support the rights of the victims.