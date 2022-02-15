World

Prince Andrew settles sex abuse lawsuit with accuser Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre, who accused the royal of sexual abuse, have reached an out of court settlement. 

According to court documents filed Tuesday, Andrew will donate funds to Giuffre’s charity in support of victims of sexual assault. The amount was not disclosed.

“Prince Andrew has never intended to malign Ms. Giuffre’s character, and he accepts that she has suffered both as an established victim of abuse and as a result of unfair public attacks,” a filing reads. The documents also say Prince Andrew regrets his friendship with Jeffery Epstein, who introduced him to Giuffre. 

Party At Mar-A-Lago
Melania Trump, Prince Andrew, Gwendolyn Beck and Jeffrey Epstein at a party at the Mar-a-Lago club, Palm Beach, Florida, February 12, 2000.

/ Getty Images


“Prince Andrew regrets his association with Epstein, and commends the bravery of Ms. Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others,” the document continues. “He pledges to demonstrate his regret for his association with Epstein by supporting the fight against the evils of sex trafficking, and by supporting its victims.”

Prince Andrew has been removed from royal duties and lost his military titles over the scandal, but retains the title Duke of York.

This is breaking story and will be updated.

