Prince Andrew stripped of royal patronages and military affiliations as sex abuse lawsuit moves ahead



Britain’s Prince Andrew has been stripped of royal patronages and military affiliations — with the queen’s approval — a day after a U.S. district choose rejected his movement to dismiss a lawsuit introduced by Virginia Giuffre that alleges he sexually abused her when she was 17.

“The Duke of York will proceed to not undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a non-public citizen,” a Buckingham Palace spokesperson mentioned Thursday.

All of his roles have been handed again to Queen Elizabeth and might be redistributed to different members of the royal household, in accordance with a royal supply. He additionally will not be utilizing “His Royal Highness” in any official capacities.

Andrew’s attorneys had argued that the lawsuit that’s now transferring ahead must be thrown out as a result of of a 2009 deal that Guiffre signed with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Choose Lewis Kaplan mentioned the 2009 deal “can’t be seen” to profit Andrew.

Britain’s Prince Andrew attends with Britain’s Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, (2ndR) and Britain’s Prince Charles, Prince of Wales (R) the ceremonial funeral procession of Britain’s Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh to St George’s Chapel in Windsor Fort in Windsor, west of London, on April 17, 2021. CHRIS JACKSON/AFP through Getty Photos



It’s doable that Andrew will determine to struggle the case in court docket, however given the adverse gentle that course of would shine on his household, most analysts see it as extremely unlikely. As a U.Ok. resident, he might additionally merely refuse to cooperate with a trial if it does go ahead, however that tactic could possibly be disastrous.

The prince’s most suitable choice, CBS Information authorized analyst Rikki Klieman mentioned, is to attempt to attain a settlement with Giuffre out of court docket, to cease the case going to trial. However Giuffre must comply with that possibility, and thus far, her authorized crew has indicated no inclination to take action.

Giuffre, who claims the prince sexually assaulted her on a number of events when she was a youngster, informed CBS Information in 2020 that Andrew “must be panicking,” and that the royal “must be held accountable.”

Prince Andrew denies all of the accusations and has by no means been charged with a criminal offense. He claims to haven’t any recollection of assembly Giuffre, regardless of the 2 of them being photographed collectively when Giuffre was a youngster. Epstein’s former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December of grooming and trafficking minors for sexual abuse, seems in the identical picture.

As soon as regarded as a good-looking, playboy prince, Andrew’s title is now indelibly stained by his friendships with convicted sex offenders Epstein and Maxwell.