Prince Andrew’s offer of marriage was turned down, now ex model Amanda Staveley is buying English football club for 2900 crores

Amanda Staveley was named the beautiful woman who rocked the football world in early 2009. He played the role of a financial middleman in getting Middle-East billionaires to buy football clubs. Eleven years later, he is in the news again. Amanda Staveley has again proved her mettle in the takeover of the football club. She may soon be the new owner of English Premier League football club Newcastle United. Amanda has also had a relationship with the modeling world.

Let us tell you that so far there has been no official statement from Newcastle United or Amanda in this regard. Mike Ashley expressed his desire to sell the club in 2017. He is the owner of the club since 2007. There are reports that Mike Ashley has agreed to sell it for 300 million pounds (about 2900 crores). That is, Staveley is about to become the new First Lady of football.

Born in Yorkshire, the 47-year-old Stavley’s success story is like a movie. She was once suffering from dementia. He knew of Huntington’s disease. In Huntington’s disease, nerve cells in the brain begin to break down. There is no cure for this disease. Not only this, before entering the world of football, there was a lot of discussion about the relationship between Amanda and Randy Andy Prince Andrew. However, two years later, the 6-feet tall former model turned down a marriage proposal to Prince Andrew, as she did not like putting Royal in front of her name, as her independence would be violated once she became a Royal.

In 2000, Staveley launched a health club, gym, restaurant and conference center named Q.ton in Cambridge Science Park for £10 million. A year later, she met Prince Andrew. Prince Andrew was Britain’s trade ambassador at the time. Prince Andrew accompanied the then King Abdullah of Jordan to the Science Park. He was accompanied by several other investors. That’s where Staveley and Prince Andrew met each other for the first time. Prince Andrew was so impressed by Staveley’s beauty and intelligence that he immediately took her phone number. Later both started dating.

This relationship was beneficial for both the parties. Amanda, on the one hand, was projected as Andrew’s contact book, while the Prince reportedly added Staveley to his inner circle. According to reports, Prince Andrew called her a “babe”. He sent Stavley racy text messages and emails.

