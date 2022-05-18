Prince Charles, Camilla head to Ottawa on second day of Canadian tour – National

Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will attend a service at Ottawa’s Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral on Wednesday as they go to the nationwide capital.

After the prayer service, the royal couple is scheduled to meet with a displaced Ukrainian girl and her two sons.

Learn extra: Prince Charles nods to ‘darker’ previous, want for reconciliation as tour begins

The second day of the royal tour additionally contains stops on the National Battle Memorial, an area faculty and a gathering with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Prince Charles and Camilla’s closing occasion of the day is a Platinum Jubilee reception at Rideau Corridor.

Trending Tales Buffalo mass capturing suspect: ‘Lonely,’ ‘nerdy’ teenager confirmed indicators of bother

How a single firm ‘silently’ took over the world of visa processing in an age of file migration

Metis National Council President Cassidy Caron has stated she intends to use that event to make a request for an apology from the Queen for the legacy of residential faculties.

Story continues beneath commercial

















1:32

Mary Simon encourages Prince Charles and Camilla to converse to Indigenous individuals, ‘hear their tales’





Mary Simon encourages Prince Charles and Camilla to converse to Indigenous individuals, ‘hear their tales’



The three-day tour started in St. John’s, N.L., with a spotlight on reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples.