Prince Georges County drive-by shooting leaves boys ages 4 and 14 injured, dog dead

The Prince Georges County Police Department (PGPD) in Maryland is investigating a shameless drive-by shooting that injured two boys, ages 4 and 14, and killed a dog on Wednesday.

Video footage of the incident, released by the PGPD, shows two dark cars pulling over a group of children sitting on a barrier in the 700 block of Alpine Street after 6 p.m.

Several passengers in those vehicles opened fire on the group, injuring two boys and killing a dog before realizing the scene.

“It is inconsistent to shoot at a group of children and adolescents without any concern for their lives,” PGPD Major Trevel Watson, commander, Westphalia Division VIII, said in a statement on Wednesday. “I’m reassuring this community and all the residents of Prince George’s County that my detectives are working around the clock to find and arrest the gunmen before they do any more damage.”

According to Fox 5 Washington, DC, injuries to boys pose a non-life threat

Acting Chief Tarpley said a bullet hit the 4-year-old victim in the shoulder. According to the outlet, both the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital.

So far this year, 41 children have been injured in gun battles in the greater DC area, according to WUSA9 analysis.

According to the PGPD, the motive behind the shooting remains unknown.

Authorities are calling 301-516-5201 for information on the incident. Tipstars who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Solver at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477) or visit www.pgcrimesolvers.com online.