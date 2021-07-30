Prince Made ‘Welcome 2 America’ in 2010. It Speaks to 2021.

It’s almost as if Prince knows what to expect.

In 2010, Prince recorded but then set aside a completed album, “Welcome 2 America,” which was full of dark thoughts about the state of the nation. It comes on Friday as the Prince Estate continues to open the vault of Prince’s unreleased music since his death in 2016. Unlike much of what has emerged so far, this is about ‘a full, self-contained album – a disillusioned statement that seems too apt in 2021.

“Welcome 2 America” was created two years after the start of the Obama administration, and Prince hasn’t seen much progress. In the title song, the women sing “Hope and Change”; then Prince observes sharply: “Everything takes forever / Truth is a new minority.”

The songs address racism, exploitation, misinformation, fame, faith and capitalism: “The 21st century is always about greed and fame,” Prince sings in “Running Game (Son of a Slave Master)”. Eleven years after the album was recorded – as the 2020s brought bitter divisions, blatant racism, battles over history and a hellish digital landscape of consumer hype and algorithmic lies – Prince didn’t looking pessimistic, just down to earth.

“Welcome 2 America” ​​was not done casually. It is one of Prince’s most collaborative albums, built in discrete stages with different cohorts of musicians. Prince began recording instrumental tracks – voiceless or lyric – live in the studio with Tal Wilkenfeld on bass and Chris Coleman on drums. Then he worked with singers Shelby J. (for Johnson), Liv Warfield and Elisa Fiorillo, sharing tracks and harmonies with them. Morris Hayes, presented as Mr. Hayes, added intricately and jazzy simulated keyboards and strings and brass arrangements, earning him credit as the co-producer of six of the 12 songs on the album. Prince also made some final adjustments, including a rewrite of the title song.