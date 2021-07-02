Prince William And Harry Come Together To Princess Diana Statue

New Delhi. Princess Diana, the daughter-in-law of Britain’s royal family, was known as a fashion icon. Born on July 1, 1961, the 60th birthday of Princess Diana has been celebrated. A statue of Princess Diana was unveiled on this occasion, where after many years, Prince William and Harry of Britain were seen together because of their mother Princess Diana.

In 1997, Princess Diana died in a road accident in Paris. At that time both the brothers were very young and after the death of their mother, both of them became each other’s support. The brothers also worked closely as they began their royal duties, but the separation came when Harry and his wife Meghan Markle were accused of racism and insensitivity from their new home in Southern California. And during this time, William had defended the royal family by not supporting his brother.

Prince William and Harry unveil the statue of their mother, saying, ‘Not a day goes by when we don’t wish Mothers were with us. We hope that this statue will always be present, reflecting his life and legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, both the brothers said that they hoped those present at the event would get an opportunity to understand the “life and legacy” of their late mother. He said that he remembers his mother’s qualities of love, energy and character, as these qualities made her the “force of goodness” across the world.