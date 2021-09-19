Princess Diana and Michael Jackson Anchor New Biographical Music

Just before the pandemic I attended a performance of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”. I knew some of Tina Turner’s songs, and I was vaguely aware of her marriage to abusive Ike Turner. I was only acquainted with his global figure, and was skeptical of the depth of a biographical jukebox musical.

Although I had complaints about the show—particularly the depiction of violence—I left the theater feeling impassioned. I essentially sneaked out near the end of a postshow concert, but I saw the image of Adrienne Warren hanging out on stage as Turner.

What resonated with me was his brilliant star power – what most people call Presence. This has always fascinated me in Broadway productions about iconic figures: how even impersonating an actor can be a way to show off one’s own star quality.

Whether or not the show can live up to the legend, however, is often a different story.

With a Broadway resurgence this fall will come another handful of impersonations to test the hypothesis. Starting November 2, we’ll see Jenna de Waal as Princess of Wales in “Diana,” who, thanks to her style, charisma, and ultimately, tragic death, became a mythical figure.