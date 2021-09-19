Princess Diana and Michael Jackson Anchor New Biographical Music
Just before the pandemic I attended a performance of “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical”. I knew some of Tina Turner’s songs, and I was vaguely aware of her marriage to abusive Ike Turner. I was only acquainted with his global figure, and was skeptical of the depth of a biographical jukebox musical.
Although I had complaints about the show—particularly the depiction of violence—I left the theater feeling impassioned. I essentially sneaked out near the end of a postshow concert, but I saw the image of Adrienne Warren hanging out on stage as Turner.
What resonated with me was his brilliant star power – what most people call Presence. This has always fascinated me in Broadway productions about iconic figures: how even impersonating an actor can be a way to show off one’s own star quality.
Whether or not the show can live up to the legend, however, is often a different story.
With a Broadway resurgence this fall will come another handful of impersonations to test the hypothesis. Starting November 2, we’ll see Jenna de Waal as Princess of Wales in “Diana,” who, thanks to her style, charisma, and ultimately, tragic death, became a mythical figure.
Diana is once again front and center in the cultural conversation, whether in “The Crown”; as a shadow in the royal drama between Buckingham Palace and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; Or in the upcoming biopic “Spencer.”
Early in the musical at La Jolla Playhouse, critics noted how De Waal nailed Diana’s coziness, though the character’s ballads (music and lyrics by Tony Award winners David Bryan and Joe DiPietro) lean toward an unrestrained honesty. . And despite De Waal’s performance, the show was criticized for doing it so quickly that the emotional impact was eroded through so many moments of a short life.
Will ‘Diana’ win audiences’ hearts on Broadway? And how will the Netflix recording of the show, which will be available for streaming ahead of the theatrical opening, affect the prospects for live production? As someone who has been eating “The Crown,” I look forward to finding out.
Also in November, Lincoln Center Theater’s “Flying Over Sunset” will bring beloved Hollywood major Cary Grant to life in the tap-dancing persona of Tony Yazbek.
The music envisions Grant, with scores from Tom Kitt and Michael Cory; playwright and politician Claire Boothe Luce; and novelist Aldous Huxley sharing an acid trip in 1950s California. (All three were public about experimenting with LSD, but their cosmic connection is a product of writer-director James Lapin’s screenplay.)
“He was one of the most famous Hollywood movie stars of all time,” Yazbek said of Grant in a video preview for the show. “When you get this offer, you have to rise to that level, but also put your stamp on it.”
He seems ready to pull it off, and plays to his strengths by turning Grant (a child acrobat) into a former tap dancer. Yazbeck already feels fascination; A well-pressed suit, a classic side sweep and the chance to dance allow her to do much more than just imitate the beloved movie star.
Then it’s Michael Jackson’s turn.
“MJ the Musical” with direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon and a book by Lynn Notage, begins performances on December 6.
Like “Diana” and “Flying Over Sunset”, it was delayed by the pandemic. But the show faced further turmoil when the Tony-nominated star of “Ain’t Too Proud” Ephraim Sykes dropped out of the title role.
The producers still promise 25 hits from the King of Pop, and you have to expect we’ll see cherry red “Thriller” jackets and shiny gloves. But now it’s up to the largely unknown Miles Frost to bring his instantly recognizable voice and dance talent to life.
Music as a biography is a challenging form. How do you add pop hits from an existing catalog to important life events without reducing the drama or selling songs short?
The life of Michael Jackson, of course, has its own set of challenges. What will the script do to the allegations of abuse on the part of this megastar who tarnished his reputation without diluting his fondness for his music?
And will the qualities that make Miles Frost special shine through playing Michael Jackson? For “MJ” to be successful, the artist’s personal flair should not be influenced by the icon.
There’s no shortage of screen biopics — two about Aretha Franklin came out this year alone. But they don’t tempt me like their platform counterparts do.
No matter how much an actor playing Michael Jackson might moonwalk while singing “Billie Jean,” the very urgency of your conversation with, say, a sold-out show on a Saturday night, will take you to Supernatural Valley. Forces to sit down: It’s Michael You Don’t Know for Sure, but the real-time similarities – and disparities – both demonstrate celebrity and reveal the artist’s talent.
What emerges is a hybrid, an approximation of an individual who takes into account the public image – legend and myth – reflected through the prism of an actor’s experience, understanding and, ultimately, ability.
Here’s another way to think about it: I recently went to a locksmith kiosk with a friend, where we were informed in advance that the keys being copied would not look exactly like the originals. .
When I contemplate impersonators this fall, I think of his new set of keys—a completely imperfect clone. Their form is different, their shape is different, but the mechanics still work. It is all about a job well done.
