Prisma 4.2.5.541 APK for Android – Download



Prisma Photo Editor turns your normal photos into works of art with the help of AI tech. With this app, users can also make use of renowned patterns and ornaments. Get rid of the photo editing filters and use a combination of neural networks and artificial intelligence” to remake your images in Prisma.

What this means is the Prisma tools aren’t the kind of filters that Instagram uses where the filters overlay the original photo. Instead, Prisma goes through different layers and recreates the photo from scratch, according to the app makers.

Editing Photos with Prisma

The Prisma app is free, but if you want higher resolution images and more available filters you can get a subscription at $4.99 a month or $19.99 for 12 months. But you will find enough free filters to enjoy the app and edit your pictures to the highest level of satisfaction.

You’ll find more than 300 art styles in Prisma’s library. Prisma has the largest collection of artistic styles to choose from and all your creations will be work of art. The app has a simple and easy to use interface and requires permission to access your phone’s photo gallery.

Users can take photos through the app or pick one from their camera roll. After cropping your image, you then choose one of 33 filters, such as impression, mosaic and gothic, along with filters modeled after specific iconic paintings.

After adding the desired filter, you can adjust the intensity, saturation and contrast of the applied filter. Or change everything by choosing a different filter and going through the same process again until you like the final results. You can download the Prisma app by clicking on the download button above.

You will download the APK format of the app and will have to install it once the download finishes.