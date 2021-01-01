Prison Museum built in UP, see photos of the changes that have taken place since the 18th century British atrocities

Utensils were also on display Anand Kumar, director general of the Uttar Pradesh prison headquarters, said everything from manuscripts to letters from freedom fighters, handcuffs, prisoners’ utensils and more were on display.

Letters written to revolutionaries were shown Letters from Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaq Ullah Khan were placed on the walls of the jail museum before the execution. In these letters it is written how much they suffered for freedom.

The prisoners who had bound the prisoners The DG said the new caste would inspire scholars to understand the plight of the citizens, the revolutionaries in the inhumane prisons of the British Raj, to understand the human rights protection reform and rehabilitation work in prisons in independent India and to visit the museum. Prison better.

The tyranny of the British monarchy will make you cry We cry when we see the objects kept in the prison museum, the atrocities committed against the revolutionaries and the soldiers who fought for the freedom of the country. In the museum, there are also depictions of atrocities committed on prisoners.

From prisoner medals to handwritten books During the British rule, exhibitions made by prison inmates were held not only in the country but also abroad. During this time many times Indian prisoners received awards and medals. Prisoners wrote many books while in prison. They are also kept in museums.

A prison museum has been set up for the first time in Uttar Pradesh. It depicts many things related to prison. The stories in the museum date back to the 18th century.