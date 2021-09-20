‘Prisoners of the Ghostland’ Review: Going Nuclear

The partnership should have been great. And maybe if Sono had written the script himself (as he often does, perhaps in his 2011 treatise on upskirt photography, “Love Exposure”), this sunbaked samurai western might have made sense. Anyway, the story of Aaron Hendry and Reza Sixo cleaning up is so busy that Cage gets unnaturally muffled at times. To play the hero, a rebel tasked by a white-suited chieftain (Bill Moseley) to retrieve the chieftain’s missing granddaughter (an imposter Sofia Boutella), Cage uses leatherettes studded with strategically placed explosives. Spent most of the film in Suits. If the hero has unclean thoughts about his mine, his gonads will be goner.

Filled with mugging extras and chanting geisha, scrabbling mutants and ambulant mannequins, the “prisoner” can slide from haunted (a distorted mask slowly peeling off a woman’s face) to circus-like in an instant. Cinematographer Sohei Tanikawa nailed Sono’s scenes brilliantly, lacking neither brio nor imagery. But the ridiculousness of the plot sever any emotional connection to a story whose apocalyptic style (the title’s Ghostland is a nuclear wasteland) alludes to the painful histories of Japan and America. In light of which, Hero’s eventual sacrifice of a testicle seems like an utterly negligible forfeiture.

Prisoners of Ghostland

not evaluated. Running time: 1 hour 43 minutes. Available to rent or buy in theaters and on Google Play, Vudu and other streaming platforms and pay TV operators.