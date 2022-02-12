Prithi Narayanan Is Not First Love Of Ravichandran Ashwin His Wife Says On Valentine Day Forget Valentine Watch Video – VIDEO: Ravichandran Ashwin did not tell his wife about his first love, said Preeti Narayanan

Sports

Valentine Day Special Memory: Ravichandran Ashwin and his wife Preeti Narayan have shared this video on their respective Instagrams. Both Ashwin and Preeti are present in the video.

Indian cricket team’s senior bowler Ravichandran Ashwin did not tell wife Preeti Narayan as his first love when asked a question related to Valentine’s Day. At the same time, when his wife was asked to share any memory related to Valentine’s Day, she also said that forget Valentine’s Day.

Both Ashwin and Preeti have shared this video on their respective Instagrams. Both Ashwin and Preeti are present in the video. In the beginning of the video, Preeti says, ‘It’s all very difficult, forget Valentine’s Day.’

Then she looks at Ashwin and says, ‘Do you remember?’ On this Ashwin says, ‘It is not difficult for me. I remember everything very well. Ashwin then said to Preeti, ‘Refresh the memories and don’t let me down.’

To this Preeti says, ‘We were on the cricket field. Look, once again cricket has come between us. On this Ashwin laughed and said, ‘Listen, cricket is my first love. My EverLasting (everlasting) love.’

Ashwin further said, ‘I took him to the cricket ground where I started playing, which was very special for me. I tried to symbolically indicate to Preeti that she was equal to me. I don’t understand why she still thinks this way. Well the late come, the better.

READ Also  Some Olympians get a little something extra to go with their medals.

Ashwin wrote in the caption of the video, ‘On Valentine’s I took Preeti to the place where I met my first love. However, recently, life has fallen apart. Being in and out of the bio-bubble, it’s hard to cherish those small, yet precious moments.’

Ashwin further wrote, ‘Very glad that I got a chance to spend this time with Preeti while reminiscing some beautiful memories. If you have any lovely stories about love, life and laughs, feel free to share them.

Preeti Narayan wrote in the caption of her post, ‘Life has not been the same for us lately. moving in and out of the bio-bubble; It’s easy to miss those small, but special moments…. I am very happy that in this video I got a chance to spend time with Ash while reminiscing some beautiful memories from the past.


