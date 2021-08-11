Prithvi Shaw about Suryakumar Yadav living in Quarantine Remembering Salman Khan Aamir Khan Watch Video Watch Video

Prithvi Shaw, who is completing the quarantine period in England, has complained about fellow cricketer Suryakumar Yadav. Do not be surprised, he has also shared a video on Instagram regarding this. Suryakumar Yadav is also in Quarantine at this time. Both are residents of Mumbai. However, in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Prithvi Shaw is part of the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals. At the same time, Suryakumar Yadav is counted among the reliable batsmen of Mumbai Indians under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma.

Both were part of the Indian cricket team that went to Sri Lanka. Suryakumar Yadav and Prithvi Shaw have been selected in the Indian team for the Test series in England after several other players including Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal were injured. Both are not yet available for the second Test at Lord’s from August 12, as their quarantine is not over yet. Suryakumar Yadav is also seen in the video shared by Prithvi Shaw on Instagram. Actually, both these star batsmen have mimicked Aamir Khan and Salman Khan.

Both are seen speaking dialogues from Aamir and Salman’s movie Andaz Apna Apna. In the video, Prithvi points towards Suryakumar and says, ‘Sir, this is going on your face. Sir, he is thinking of you as an owl.’ To this Suryakumar says, ‘Owl! Aila. Sir called you owl. abuse you. Oh owl, donkey, idiot, I could have spoken too, but I said no, because I know you are not what you look like. Hahaha.’

Suryakumar Yadav has also shared the same video on his Instagram. This video of him is being liked a lot on social media. His video went viral in no time. Within two hours, more than one lakh 60 thousand likes and about 2200 comments had come on the video.

Those who commented include Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Naman Ojha, Dharmendra Singh Jadeja, famous nutrinist Kinita Kadakia Patel. Kinita Patel even told Suryakumar Yadav as an actor.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Suryakumar Yadav wrote in its caption, ‘Prithvi Shaw sir you are not only a man, but a great man.’ After this he posted a laughing emoji. Prithvi Shaw wrote in the caption of his post, ‘Entertained with Suryakumar Yadav.’





