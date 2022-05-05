Prithviraj Actor Akshay Kumar Box office report 5 movies never got released. Prithviraj Actor Akshay Kumar box office report 5 movies which were not released

action movie jigarbaaz

During the year 1997, action film Jigarbaaz was made with Akshay Kumar, Manisha Koirala, Mamta Kulkarni and Amrish Puri. Akshay Kumar has been popular for his action image during the 90’s. In such a situation, the film Jigarbaaz would have worked to shine the image of his action film. But this film of Akshay Kumar was never released. Not even expected to release.

East’s Laila West’s Chaila

Akshay Kumar’s romantic drama film Purab Ki Laila Paschim Ki Chhaila was scheduled to release in the year 1997. Suniel Shetty and Namrata Shirodkar also played a part of the cast of this film along with Akshay Kumar. This film also did not get a release in theatres.

meeting

Around the year 2000, the pair of Akshay Kumar and Rani Mukerji would also appear on the screen. But this film, titled Meethati, was not released. The film was produced by Bollywood producer Mukesh Bhatt. It is said that this was the story of the meeting of Akshay and Rani based on the love story.

sky movie

In the year 2010, Akshay Kumar’s film Akash was about to release. It was supposed to be a sequel to Blue Film. John Abraham was also cast in the film along with Akshay Kumar. However, after the announcement of the name, the script of the film was also prepared. However, the shooting of this film never started.

